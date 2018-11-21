AC Milan step up pursuit of Chelsea star as talks begin to solve key issue

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has reportedly begun talks over the signing of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to bolster coach Gennaro Gattuso’s midfield.

The Rossoneri boss has struggled with a lack of quality depth in that department for some time, as he has continued to rely heavily on favoured trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

With Bonaventura and Biglia both currently sidelined with long-term problems, it will now likely expose Milan’s issue in that department further, and so it’s no surprise that they are looking at potential solutions.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s claimed that Leonardo has started discussions with ‘intermediaries’ for Fabregas, as they look to snap up the Spaniard next year.

Whether that’s in January or on a free transfer next summer with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season is unclear, but the 31-year-old is seemingly a top target as Milan step up their pursuit.

Given his experience, quality and winning pedigree from spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, Fabregas could be a crucial addition to this Milan squad to act as a leader to a relatively young group of players chasing a return to the Champions League.

While he has struggled to make his mark under Maurizio Sarri this season, he has the technical quality, vision and passing range to arguably excel in Italy in particular, and so a move to play in Serie A could be the ideal decision at this stage of his career given the slower tempo and more tactical approach.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if these initial discussions lead to a breakthrough, but with the injury crisis that Milan are currently facing, it would be no surprise if they look to speed certain deals up and strengthen their squad in January where possible.