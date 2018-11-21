Barcelona eye €60m-rated starlet as alternative to Rabiot and De Jong

Barcelona are seemingly eager to bolster their midfield and reports claim that Tanguy Ndombele has also emerged on their transfer shortlist.

The Catalan giants have a number of options in that department currently, but with the likes of stalwarts Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal all on the wrong side of 30, they perhaps need to start planning for the long-term future.

With that in mind, Sport have noted that both Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong are their priority targets to address the midfield, but now €60m-rated Lyon ace Ndombele has also emerged as a possible option if they fail to prise either of that duo away from Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax respectively.

Rabiot would seemingly be the more straight-forward option given that he’ll become a free agent next summer when his current contract expires with PSG, while De Jong is highly-rated by Ajax and will undoubtedly command a hefty price-tag.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona can secure a deal for either, or if Ndombele works his way up the pecking order and becomes a more realistic possibility.

The 21-year-old has been busy making quite the impression so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances from his central-midfield role.

Capable of offering solidity and steeliness as well as energy in the middle too, he seems to have it all and would certainly be a wise investment for most clubs around Europe as he continues to develop and improve.

Whether or not the next chapter of his career takes him to Barcelona remains to be seen, but based on the report above, it seems as though he’s already done enough to get the attention of the reigning La Liga champions at least.