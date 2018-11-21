Barcelona handed golden chance to seal €30M transfer of quality in-form attacker

It looks like Barcelona may have just been handed a great chance to sign in-form forward Luka Jovic from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serbian international has been in fine form of late, scoring 12 and assisting three in 15 games in all competitions this season.

Jovic hit the headlines worldwide recently, as he scored five for Frankfurt in their 7-1 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga last month.

And it seems like his signature may have been offered to Barcelona if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.

The Spanish news outlet’s report states that Barcelona, as well as Real Madrid, have been handed the chance to sign the youngster, and that the Blaugrana haven’t decided against signing the 20-year-old as of yet.

The story states further that Jovic’s asking price is around €30M, a fee that seems like a bargain given the striker’s recent form for Frankfurt.

Barcelona don’t have very many options for their main striker role, with the club only being able to boast Luis Suarez and Munir El Haddadi as their two out-and-out strikers.

Jovic would surely be a welcome addition at the Nou Camp, and we’re sure the player himself wouldn’t mind playing second fiddle to Suarez for the time being should he eventually get his chance to prove his worth in the near future.