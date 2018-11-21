Menu

Barcelona star’s father reveals that star is desperate to leave in January

One of Barcelona’s out-of-favour stars is reportedly desperate to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to his father.

According to a report from Mirror Football, Barcelona’s Rafinha will desperately seek to leave the Blaugrana in January.

Rafinha has found first team opportunities hard to come by this season under manager Ernesto Valverde. The 25-year-old has only started 4 games for Barcelona across all competitions this season.

The Brazilian ace’s father Mazinho made the revelation on Radio Galicia Sport.

Mazinho had a very successful career making over 30 caps for Brazil, along the way Mazinho won the World Cup in 1994, as well as winning a Silver medal in the 1988 Olympics and winning the Copa America in 1989.

Check out what Mazinho had to say below:

Rafinha’s father, Mazinho, also acts as the midfielder’s representative.

It might be in Rafinha’s best interest to listen to his father and pursue a move away from Barcelona, maybe then he’ll be able to finally live up to his potential the way his older brother – Thiago did, when he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich.

On the potential of seeking a transfer away from the Nou Camp, Mazinho had this to say:

Rafinha would certainly attract the attention of some of Europe’s top club if he decides to follow his father’s advice and leave Barcelona.

At 25 years old, Rafinha is now approaching the stage of his career where he should be playing regular first-team football, in his earlier years his lack of first-team minutes could be dispelled by the fact that he was earning valuable day-to-day experience with one of the best team’s in the world.

Unfortunately if Rafinha wants to have as much success as his father and brother, Thiago, the time has come for the Brazilian to move away in order to play first-team football.

