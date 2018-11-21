Barcelona summer signing considers January exit as AC Milan eye swoop

Despite having only arrived at Barcelona this past summer, Arturo Vidal is reportedly considering a departure from the Nou Camp as early as January.

The 31-year-old was widely considered an important signing, as aside from the experience, quality and winning pedigree that he can provide, he was also seen as an ideal addition to fill the void left behind by Paulinho after his return to China.

Vidal has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals while providing two assists as he has made a positive impact when featuring for the most part.

However, a significant number of those outings have come off the bench, and so he will undoubtedly be frustrated with the inability to establish himself as a key figure in coach Ernesto Valverde’s starting line-up.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Chilean international could now be considering an exit from Barcelona just six months after joining the Catalan giants with AC Milan touted as a possible destination.

Vidal enjoyed a successful spell in Italy with Juventus previously, while Milan are currently struggling with an injury crisis which has seen midfield stalwarts Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia ruled out with long-term issues.

With that in mind, a swoop for Vidal in January would certainly make sense for the Italian giants, but it remains to be seen whether or not it’s a move that can convince the former Juve and Bayern Munich ace to return to Serie A and leave Barcelona behind.

Despite the frustration over his lack of a prominent role at the Nou Camp, Vidal would certainly be giving up a great opportunity of winning major honours by ending his stint at Barcelona so prematurely.