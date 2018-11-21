Concern for Barcelona as Euro rivals plot January exit which could scupper plans for top target

Paris Saint-Germain are sensibly planning to listen to offers for Adrien Rabiot in January, according to reports, but that could be bad news for Barcelona.

The 23-year-old will become a free agent as it stands next summer, with his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants set to expire at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona eye €60m-rated starlet as alternative to Rabiot and De Jong

In turn, it would surely make sense from a PSG perspective to listen to offers in January in order to avoid losing him for nothing just six months later, and according to Mundo Deportivo, that’s now what they’re expected to do.

It’s added in the report that Barcelona had been heavily tipped to snap up the French international on a free next summer, but if PSG opt to sell in January, that leaves them vulnerable to missing out if a rival club outbids them and convinces Rabiot to join them instead.

The silky midfield ace is arguably a perfect fit for the Catalan giants given his technical quality and creativity in possession, and so it’s no surprise that he has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

Further, given he’s still only 23, he could be seen as an ideal addition for the long-term future alongside Arthur in that Barcelona midfield.

However, time will tell now if they are able to remain as front-runners for his signature, or if another club is able to effectively beat them to the punch in January and convince both PSG and Rabiot to agree to an alternative deal instead.