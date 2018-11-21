Good news for Man Utd, Barcelona: Contract troubles could lead to summer exit for €70m+ target

Inter defender Milan Skriniar is reportedly a transfer target for both Man Utd and Barcelona, and they could be set for a summer transfer battle.

The 23-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last year and was a fundamental figure in helping to secure their return to the Champions League as a defensive rock in the 40 appearances he made in all competitions.

In turn, as he continues to impress this season, it’s clear that he remains a crucial part of coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans, but unfortunately for the Inter boss, he could be forced to watch him move on at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, ongoing issues over his contract renewal has led to suggestions that Skriniar will move on with Man Utd, Barcelona and Man City all specifically mentioned as interested parties in the report, while a price-tag of between €70m-80m is noted.

With that in mind, it’s claimed that Inter could opt to sell next summer and so it sets up an intriguing transfer battle to see who ultimately can prise the Slovakian international away from the San Siro.

While it would be a huge blow for Inter, it is clear that United and Barcelona in particular could certainly do with defensive reinforcements based on their dismal defensive records so far this season.

United have conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides in the standings, while Barcelona have conceded 18 goals in 12 outings, giving them the worst record of the top seven sides in La Liga.

Adding a player like Skriniar to their line-up would go a long way to rectifying that problem, and coupled with the fact that he has shown his composure in possession to build out from the back too, he’ll be a man in demand if a contract renewal isn’t signed before the summer.