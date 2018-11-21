Julen Lopetegui linked with first managerial job since Real Madrid sacking

Julen Lopetegui has had a rough 2018, but he could reportedly land his next job sooner rather than later after being paired with the USA national team job.

The 52-year-old was enjoying quite the rise in his coaching career, but after being sacked by Spain on the eve of the World Cup after announcing he would be taking charge at Real Madrid after the tournament, his stint at the Bernabeu lasted a matter of months.

SEE MORE: Chelsea make transfer offer for €120million-rated Real Madrid star

Lopetegui was sacked by the Spanish giants last month after a dismal start to the campaign in which they fell well off the pace in La Liga and were disappointing in Europe.

Santiago Solari has since guided them to four consecutive wins in all competitions, and so Real Madrid certainly seem to have made the right decision.

For their former coach though, AS report that the US national team could be his next post as they are said to be interested in appointing Lopetegui to end their own poor recent record as they believe he’s the right man for the job given that they’re starting a new cycle with several younger stars.

In his defence, the former Madrid boss does have experience and a successful track record at youth level with Spain, and so perhaps it’s easy to see the logic behind potentially appointing him.

Nevertheless, the pressure will certainly be on his shoulders to deliver and rebuild his reputation, as ultimately if he fails again, it could certainly have a negative impact on his job prospects for the foreseeable future as he will surely be seen as a risk by many top clubs.