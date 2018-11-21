Liverpool ace going nowhere as Jurgen Klopp has no interest in giving exit green light

Having struggled to make an impact at Liverpool since his summer switch from Monaco, question marks have been raised over Fabinho early on in his spell at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has made just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he was forced to wait until October 20 for his Premier League debut with Jurgen Klopp seemingly eager to allow him to settle fully before making his bow.

Fabinho has gradually started to impose himself more on the starting line-up having started three consecutive league games prior to the international break as well featuring in the Champions League.

However, there have been some question marks raised over his performances at times, although his display at home against Red Star Belgrade in particular showcased what he is capable of offering for the Reds in what was a dominant outing.

With that in mind, Klopp has perhaps seen enough to suggest that Fabinho will make a positive mark at Liverpool, and Calciomercato note how he isn’t interested in selling his summer recruit and will continue to show faith in him.

It’s noted that AC Milan were linked with an interest in Fabinho given their current injury crisis, with midfield stalwarts Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia ruled out with long-term issues.

In turn, it would perhaps have been an opportune and sensible decision to try and prise the Brazilian international away from Liverpool, but as per the report above, it would seem as though the Merseyside giants have no interest in entertaining the idea of giving up on their summer signing so soon after his arrival.