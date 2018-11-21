Man Utd face transfer scrap for Chelsea misfit as trio of clubs keen on stalwart

It’s been a struggle for Chelsea stalwart Gary Cahill so far this season but Man Utd are reportedly keen on him along with AC Milan and Aston Villa.

The 32-year-old has managed to make just six appearances so far this season, totalling just 21 minutes of football in the Premier League as he has predominantly been used in the Europa League and League Cup.

That will be far from ideal for the defensive ace, especially given that he’s had such a vital role for Chelsea over the years as well as the fact that his current contract expires in the summer and so he’ll be desperate to get more playing time to earn a new deal.

However, it looks slightly bleak given Maurizio Sarri has used him sparingly and has preferred the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, and so perhaps an exit is inevitable.

As reported by Calciomercato, Cahill has been tipped to leave Chelsea and it’s suggested that Man Utd, Milan and Villa are all eager to snap the experienced defender up.

United are arguably in most need given their defensive record so far this season, as they’ve conceded a staggering 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides in the standings.

With that in mind, Cahill could help shore things up at the back for Jose Mourinho with his experience and winning pedigree in mind.

However, perhaps a return to Villa and a reunion with John Terry could also be appealing as he would undoubtedly play a fundamental role in helping Dean Smith’s men get back into the Premier League.

Villa have also been leaky defensively so far this season, conceding 23 goals in 17 league games, and so Cahill would also be a smart move for them.

Arguably the wildcard option on the table then is Milan, with the Italian giants suffering from an injury crisis currently with Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio sidelined with long-term issues.

In turn, Cahill could be a crucial solution for them as they chase down a Champions League qualification spot this season.