Man Utd will have to break club record to prise €150m-rated world-class ace to Old Trafford

Man Utd have been paired with an interest in Juventus star Paulo Dybala, but it will reportedly take up to €150m to prise him away from Turin.

As noted by talkSPORT, Paul Pogba’s return to Man Utd in 2016 in an £89m deal still stands as the club’s record transfer signing, but it appears as though they’ll have go above and beyond that to sign Dybala.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Argentine international is said to be valued at around €150m, and so it remains to be seen if any interested party is willing to spend that much on him with the Metro noting he recently played down speculation of a move to Old Trafford.

Such is his importance to Juventus though, it’s difficult to see the Italian champions agreeing to allow him to leave. However, should such a staggering offer arrive then perhaps it could test their resolve.

Dybala has scored 74 goals in 154 appearances for the Bianconeri, winning three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies since he arrived from Palermo in 2015.

Now one half of their superstar attacking duo alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve will be hoping that the 25-year-old can continue to fire them to success in the coming years.

As seen in the Pogba situation though, should a huge offer arrive, perhaps they will consider their options and how they could reinvest that money into the squad and replace any key outgoing individuals.

For the sake of continuity and consistency though, it would arguably be the more sensible strategy to keep this squad together for as long as possible if they continue to win.

As for Man Utd, having scored just 20 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, which is the joint-lowest tally among the ‘big six’, Jose Mourinho seemingly needs to add creativity and quality in that department to add a more decisive touch.

Dybala would certainly provide that as his form at Juve shows, but at €150m, it’s questionable if United would be willing to go that high.