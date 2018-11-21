Manchester United legend endorses transfer for underperforming superstar

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes that Paul Pogba leaving the club next year would ‘suit both parties’.

The Frenchman has been wildly inconsistent over the first three months of the 2018-19 campaign, starting 11 of United’s 12 Premier League matches and contributing three goals.

The highlight of his season so far has been a two-goal match-winning display against Young Boys in the Champions League, which highlighted just how good he can be when he is at his best.

Other than that, aside from standout displays against Leicester City and Newcastle United, the 25-year-old has only shown flashes of brilliance, often failing to keep track of markers defensively, wasting possession in attack and generally underperforming, much to the frustration of United supporters.

Since he rejoined the club from Juventus in 2016 he has failed to live up to his £89 million price tag – as per the Telegraph – and Ince admits he would be happy to endorse a transfer for Pogba next year.

“I can’t say I’m surprised to hear about the Paul Pogba rumours, suggesting he’s interested in leaving Old Trafford in January,” the Red Devils legend told Paddy Power on Wednesday.

“He said recently that he was happy at Manchester United, but I didn’t believe any of that.

“The club will have to think carefully about whether they’re happy to let him go, though I’d say his behaviour over the last year or so would make that decision easier.

“I believe a Pogba move away from United would suit both parties. If we’re being honest, he’s never settled on his return to the club.

“He’s been inconsistent in his performances, going from world class to looking bang average, and there’s always been whispers and transfer talk surrounding him in that time.”

The World-Cup winner was forced to sit out United’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad before the international break and was unavailable for France during their latest round of games through injury.

Pogba is in line to return this weekend against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen whether or not Jose Mourinho will rush him back into the fold that quickly.

Ince’s comments will certainly resonate with fans and experts who have for so long been willing the France superstar to produce his best football at the Theatre of Dreams, but the fact remains that at the moment, he is still one of the club’s most important players.

Mourinho’s men are 12 points behind in the title race and Pogba could be a vital figure if they are to turn things around quickly, but it is high time that he starts delivering the goods on a consistent basis to prove he can perform to the same standard at club level as he does on the international stage.