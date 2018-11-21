Manchester United ready to make a move for Serie A star in January transfer window

Manchester United are interested in signing Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic when the transfer window reopens.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined the Italian outfit back in 2017 and has since gone on to make 29 appearances for the club.

The Serbian has been ever-present in Serie A so far this season and is carving out a sterling reputation for himself as a strong leader at the back, while also proving to be a versatile player capable of playing as a full-back when required.

According to Sky Sports, Milenkovic’s performances have earned him attention from Man United, who are now ready to make a move for him in January.

The Fiorentina star is under contract until 2022 and would thusly command a large fee, which is reportedly now in the region of £50 million after the club turned down a £36 million offer for his services in the summer, as per Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements in the new year to stabilise his team at the back, after watching them concede 21 goals in the first 12 matches of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Milenkovic certainly fits the bill and given his age and experience in one of Europe’s top leagues, it is likely that he will only improve in the coming years.

The 6ft 5in centre-halve might relish the chance to play in England for one of the world’s biggest clubs, with Fiorentina currently ninth in Serie A and unlikely to challenge for major trophies in the near future.

That being said, United’s situation isn’t much better, as they sit eighth in the Premier League and 12 points behind table-topping Manchester City, with realistically only the Champions League and FA Cup still to play for this season.

Mourinho is still trying to mould his ideal starting XI and Milenkovic could be the next piece of the puzzle, with transfer speculation set to intensify even further before the window opens again in the new year.