Neymar provides injury update after PSG superstar suffers setback ahead of Liverpool clash

Concern was rife for Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain after he was forced to limp off in Brazil’s friendly with Cameroon on Tuesday night.

It comes just a week before the French giants host Liverpool in a crucial Champions League encounter, with both sides vying for a place in the knockout stages.

SEE MORE: Video: Watch as Neymar suffers injury for Brazil, Liverpool handed Champions League boost

The Reds currently hold a slender advantage as they sit in second place just a point above their rivals, and so any boost through the absence of Neymar, and teammate Kylian Mbappe who also suffered an injury setback as noted by Sky Sports, could be good news for Jurgen Klopp and his men.

However, whether it was an accurate assessment of the problem or merely a way to allay fears and keep Liverpool guessing, Neymar provided an update on his injury after the game on Tuesday and suggested that it ‘wasn’t anything serious’, as noted in his Instagram post below.

“Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing a good recovery, I think it’s nothing serious,” he wrote as part of his message.

Time will tell whether or not it’s serious enough to keep him sidelined next week, as PSG will undoubtedly still be anxious to get him back to Paris so he can undergo further tests and treatment to ensure that he’s available for selection.