Transfer boost for Barcelona as €80M target would ‘welcome’ sealing move away from European giants

Barcelona have been handed a significant transfer boost in their pursuit of Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Kouliably, a player who is also a target for both Real Madrid and Man United.

The Blaugrana have been poor at the back so far this season, conceding a whopping 18 goals in their first 12 La Liga matches, a record that simply isn’t good enough considering the players they have in defence.

However, Barca’s fortunes at the back may be about to change, as it seems like they’ve been handed a boost in their pursuit of world class centre back Koulibaly.

As per Don Balon, the Senegalese international would ‘welcome’ sealing a move away from the Italian giants, and that the Serie A outfit are after €80M if they are to let the defender depart.

The report also states that both United and Real, as well as Chelsea, are also keen on the player, which means Barcelona may have a battle on their hands in their pursuit of the superstar.

In the past few years, Koulibaly has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders on the planet, and €80m seems like a bargain price for a player of his quality.

With Barca star Gerard Pique now at 31 years old and seemingly declining as of late, Ernesto Valverde’s side are definitely going to have to think about replacing the Spaniard sooner or later.

And it seems like they may have found their perfect man for the job in Napoli ace Koulibaly…