Worrying news for Chelsea ahead of Spurs clash, injury could force crucial star to sit out match

Chelsea have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash with London rivals Spurs in the Premier League this weekend, after it was noted that Mateo Kovacic is a doubt for the tie due to injury.

The Croatian international has been impressive for the Blues since his loan move from Real Madrid in the summer, however it seems like the west London side may be without the 24-year-old for their match against Spurs.

The Sun are noting that Kovacic didn’t play at all for Croatia in their loss to England last week, and that he is also a doubt for the Blues’ clash this weekend due to a muscle injury.

This won’t be good news for Maurizio Sarri’s side, as they could really use Kovacic to deal with Tottenham’s strengths in their match on Saturday.

The Croat has played 15 times for Chelsea so far this season, a number that shows just how much Sarri values him as part of his side.

Chelsea will be looking to keep up their unbeaten run against Mauricio Pochettino’s side this weekend, however they’ll have to be at their best if they’re to come away from Wembley with at least a point.

The north London side currently sit fourth in the Premier League, just a point behind Chelsea themselves, with a win potentially propelling Spurs up to 2nd in the table.

Only time will tell us if Kovacic manages to regain fitness and play a part for Chelsea this weekend, something we’re sure all Blues fans would be dying to see given how important he’s been for their side this year.