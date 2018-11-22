AC Milan make a move for versatile Serie A midfielder ahead of January transfer window

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is the subject of interest from AC Milan, who are hoping to secure a deal in the new year.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout players in Serie A this season, scoring five goals in 12 appearances for Udinese and earning himself a call-up to the Argentina national team in the process.

The explosive winger moved to the club from Valencia back in 2016 and he has since managed to appear over 80 times for the Italian outfit, but this season, in particular, he seems to have taken his game to a whole new level.

De Paul has been the only real bright spark for Udinese in an otherwise miserable start to the 2018-19 campaign which has seen them slip down into 17th place in the league.

According to Sky Sports Italia, AC Milan have made a move for the Argentine starlet already and hope to make him one of their main signings during the January transfer window.

Football Italia reports that Milan have proposed an initial loan deal for De Paul, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men are fighting for a top-four finish in Serie A and a return to the Champions League, but they are currently sitting in fifth, a point behind Lazio and 13 behind leaders Juventus.

De Paul is a versatile player capable of playing on either wing or as a central striker and he could add a new exciting dimension to Milan’s attack if he ends up moving to the San Siro in 2019.

However, Football Italia also states that the Rossoneri’s arch-rivals and neighbours Inter Milan are interested in the Udinese attacker, which means a bidding war could be on the cards when the window reopens in less than two months time.