Arsenal ‘serious’ about launching transfer bid for €45m-rated star to bolster Unai Emery’s attack

As per reports in Italy, Arsenal are being increasingly linked with making a bid to sign Cengiz Under from Roma, although it could cost them up to €45m.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances thus far having made an initial impact last year in his first campaign in Italy.

Although Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco will undoubtedly hope to see the Turkish international stay at the Stadio Olimpico, Calciomercato report that Roma will face increasing pressure to do so as Arsenal are ‘now serious’ about the idea of signing Under.

No offer has yet been lodged, as per the report, but it’s suggested that Roma will try to negotiate a new contract with the attacker in order to insert a €45m release clause into the equation.

If that plays out, then it remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to splash out that kind of money to land their target, as that’s a hefty fee for a player who hasn’t yet proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, Under would certainly add a different dynamic and threat to the Arsenal line-up, as he is most effective out wide on the right which would offer more width for Emery compared to other creative individuals such as Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who are more comfortable in a more central role.

With that in mind, it certainly makes sense for Arsenal to make their move as Under will only improve further with experience and maturity, but whether or not they satisfy Roma’s demands and if the player himself is keen on a move to England so soon after moving to Italy could still be factors in whether or not a deal goes through.