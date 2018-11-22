Chelsea set to rival Man Utd for £70m-rated transfer target to bolster key area of Sarri’s squad

Although Chelsea have impressed defensively for the most part so far this season, Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants Inter defender and Man Utd transfer target Milan Skriniar to strengthen his backline.

The Blues sit in third place in the Premier League table having conceded eight goals in their opening 12 games as Sarri has preferred duo David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger in the heart of his defence.

In contrast, United have been awful at the back, conceding 21 goals in their 12 games to leave them with the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides in the standings.

With that in mind, it seems pretty obvious who is more in need of defensive reinforcements, but with Luiz and Gary Cahill not getting any younger and on expiring contracts, Chelsea may well need to address that area of the squad sooner rather than later.

According to The Sun, they’ll look to possibly do that with a swoop for £70m-rated Skriniar, with United also said to be interested in prising the 23-year-old away from Inter.

The Slovakian international joined the Nerazzurri last year, and was a fundamental figure in helping guide them to a return to the Champions League.

Having continued to impress so far this season, his stock continues to rise as he has shown an ability to add real solidity in defence while also offering composure and good distribution out from the back.

In turn, he could be an ideal signing for Sarri in particular given the Italian tactician’s preferred style of play with his possession-based football, and so it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to spend big and can fend off Man Utd for Skriniar’s signature with Inter potentially ready to cash in on their prized asset.