Crucial PSG injury update on Neymar and Mbappe as Liverpool clash looms

Paris Saint-Germain face a crunch showdown with Liverpool in the Champions League next week, and they’re sweating over the fitness of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 champions host the Reds in Paris next Wednesday night with things finely poised in Group C as they battle to advance to the knockout stage.

SEE MORE: Liverpool ace going nowhere as Jurgen Klopp has no interest in giving exit green light

Liverpool currently hold a slender advantage over their rivals, sitting in second place just a point above PSG, and so winning next week could put them in a perfect position to go on and finish ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

They were given a major boost this week, to the misfortune of PSG, as both Neymar and Mbappe sustained injury setbacks on the same night while on international duty.

Now, the French giants have issued a statement on the pair, revealing that they suffered a right adductor strain and a bruised right shoulder respectively. Further, it’s added that they will face a crucial 48 hours as they receive treatment before another evaluation is made.

It seems as though much will now depend on how they respond to the initial treatment as PSG face a race against time to get them fit for that all-important showdown with the Reds.

Losing them both will of course be a major blow, albeit Neymar was disappointing in the reverse fixture at Anfield. Tuchel will potentially have to oversee an attacking reshuffle with Edinson Cavani perhaps joined by the likes of Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler in the final third to cover any absences if the superstar duo are forced to miss out.