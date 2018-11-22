As they continue to struggle for playing time this season, Liverpool duo Joel Matip and Divock Origi have been linked with January loan exits.

Jurgen Klopp has had additional quality depth this season, and that has led to Matip making just seven appearances in all competitions so far this season totalling just 272 minutes of football.

Meanwhile, Origi has fared much worse as he’s managed just one outing the sseason, a brief 11-minute cameo appearance in the Champions League, and so it’s clear to see that neither star is making much of an impression at Liverpool so far this campaign.

With that in mind, both players will surely be frustrated to be on the fringes, and with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane keeping them on the sidelines as squad players, it’s clear that their respective situations aren’t going to change any time soon.

In turn, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, a Turkish football expert has claimed that Fenerbahce could move for Matip to bolster their backline while Origi could be targeted by Galatasaray, with both likely to be eyeing loan moves.

While leaving Liverpool will be a difficult decision, especially given that they’re hunting major honours this season having shown thus far that they are contenders for the Premier League title, both Matip and Origi may well have to prioritise their own career prospects over that potential success.

Neither look likely to play a key role for Klopp between now and the end of the season, and so perhaps a loan move to Turkey could give them the regular playing time that they crave.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool green light the exits, as Klopp may well err on the side of caution and not risk losing any depth for what promises to be a gruelling campaign.