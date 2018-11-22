Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could reportedly be available for selection this weekend against Tottenham after making progress in his recovery from injury this week.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid this past summer, and he has wasted little time in establishing himself as a key figure in Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

Kovacic has already made 15 appearances in all competitions, albeit managing to contribute just one assist in his creative midfield role, but evidently Sarri values what he brings to his team and has kept faith in him.

With that in mind, the Italian tactician will be buoyed by the suggestion that the Croatian international could be available for selection against Spurs, with the Metro noting that he is stepping up his recovery after suffering a setback during the international break.

Having returned to training on Wednesday, that should give him enough time to prove his fitness ahead of the showdown on Saturday evening.

However, Sarri will of course wait for clearance from the medical staff as he won’t want to risk Kovacic and gamble with him potentially suffering a setback by aggravating the problem without letting him fully recover.

With a busy festive period fast approaching, the last thing the Chelsea boss needs is a growing injury list, especially as they look to wrap up the Europa League group stage as well as remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.