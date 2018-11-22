Great news for Arsenal: Crucial double injury boost for Unai Emery ahead of Bournemouth

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, and boss Unai Emery has been handed a double injury boost ahead of the weekend.

As noted by The Sun, there had been doubts over both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, which would have given Emery real cause for concern considering their influence up front.

While Aubameyang has bagged nine goals in 16 appearances so far this season, Lacazette has added six in 15 outings, and so taking those goals out of the team at Bournemouth would have been a blow for the Gunners.

Fortunately for them though, as noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, both forwards returned to full Arsenal training on Thursday and so are therefore expected to feature on Sunday having stepped up their respective recoveries.

Arsenal will of course will be hoping to extend their 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, although a run of three consecutive draws prior to the international break wasn’t ideal for Emery and his men.

As they continue to sit just outside the top four in the Premier League, they’ll be hoping that Aubameyang and Lacazette will be fit enough to fire them to victory on Sunday to continue to put the pressure on those above them by securing all three points against Eddie Howe’s side.