‘He pushed like a madman’ – Salah’s former teammate reveals what makes the Liverpool star special

Ivory Coast striker Gervinho has offered an insight into Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah’s training process, having worked with him at AS Roma.

The two men played together at the Stadio Olimpico between 2015 and 2016 before the Egyptian winger secured his move to Anfield the following year.

The 26-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal during his time at Liverpool, scoring 44 goals across all competitions in his debut season for the club while helping the team reach the Champions League final and secure a top-four Premier League finish.

He has started the 2018-19 campaign in a similarly prolific fashion, netting eight goals in 16 matches as Jurgen Klopp’s men have emerged as the biggest threats to Manchester City’s title defence in the English top flight.

According to Gervinho, Salah has always had something special about him and he has revealed that the key reason behind his recent success is his mentality to succeed, which inspires those around him.

“Salah is a tough guy. Always calm and strong, with the mentality of a hard worker,” The Parma centre-forward told The Guardian on Thursday.

“I’ll never forget his training sessions: very high rhythm, pushed like a madman, you watched him in amazement.

“He had a sort of positive effect – you saw Salah and wanted to work harder. Talent and sacrifice.”

Next up for Liverpool in their quest to challenge for the Premier League title is a tough away trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday to face Watford, who have punched above their weight so far this year to earn a place in the top seven.

The Reds are currently just two points behind City in the table and will need to pick up another three points to keep the pressure on their rivals, with a busy winter schedule just around the corner.

Salah’s continued brilliance will be vital for Klopp’s side and if Gervinho’s comments are anything to go by, it seems fairly certain that he will maintain his high standards to help propel Liverpool towards great things over the next few months.