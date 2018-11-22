How Man United should line up vs Crystal Palace: Youngster in line for debut as Mourinho dealt double injury blow

Diogo Dalot could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United on Saturday, while Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are both doubts.

The Red Devils host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this weekend, which is a must-win game for Mourinho’s men after slipping 12 points behind in the title race before the international break.

United will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad last time out, but the Portuguese boss may be without at least two key men for the clash against the Eagles.

According to the Daily Express, Shaw will be unavailable for the game as he serves a suspension for picking up five yellow cards in the Premier League and Victor Lindelof may be forced to miss out with an illness which saw him withdrawn at half-time for Sweden against Turkey last Saturday.

United are also still sweating on the fitness of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, all of whom have picked up minor injuries and will face late fitness tests.

The good news for Mourinho is that Dalot has returned to the fold and after declaring himself fit on social media earlier in the week, he is now in line for his top-flight debut against Palace.

In Shaw’s absence, it is likely that Ashley Young will switch to left-back, but Marcus Rojo is another good option for Mourinho, who is also awaiting his first league appearance of the season.

Marouane Fellaini, Fred and Ander Herrera are all candidates to start in midfield, while Alexis Sanchez might be used to lead the attack as a central striker, depending on Lukaku and Rashford’s progress on Friday.

Mourinho and his players cannot afford any more slip-ups in their pursuit of a place in the top four and nothing less than a win will do on Saturday to restore the team’s damaged confidence heading into a hectic winter schedule.

POSSIBLE MANCHESTER UNITED XI TO FACE CRYSTAL PALACE