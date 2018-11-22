Jose Mourinho using footage from Man City loss to highlight problems to Man Utd stars

In a bid to help his side improve, Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly using footage from the defeat to Man City as a way to analyse their shortcomings.

It could be argued that is not the most sensible of ideas from the Portuguese tactician given the gulf in class between the two sides and how Pep Guardiola’s men were levels above their rivals.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, it’s claimed that Mourinho has gone through clips from the clash prior to the international break and tried to detail and analyse where his side have gone wrong and must improve.

On a positive note, it sounds as though it was more of a proactive approach rather than a way to merely criticise his players and put them under individual and collective scrutiny.

Video analysis of games undoubtedly forms a fundamental part of any side’s preparation for games though, so it would be interesting to see how much detail Man Utd have gone into on this occasion so as to pick out the flaws and issues in that specific performance.

Given the nature of the game and the scoreline, it can’t have been enjoyable viewing for the squad, but ultimately, if it helps them improve and cuts out those mistakes moving forward, then it could perhaps be seen as a positive exercise.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not though, as the City game wasn’t the only problematic performance that they’ve put in this season, as their inconsistency has left them languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table and battling to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Unless the United players put into practice the fixes that Mourinho wants to implement and stop making those same mistakes that have dogged them to this point, all the video analysis they put together won’t make much of a difference.