Pochettino reveals key reason he thinks Chelsea have the edge over Spurs

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochetinno believes that his team have it tougher than Chelsea because they don’t play in the Champions League.

The two teams are set to meet on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Wembley, with just a point separating them in the table in 3rd and 4th.

The Blues are still unbeaten under Italian boss Mauricio Sarri and look like realistic title challengers, while Spurs are also still dark horses despite having already lost games this term.

Heading into the huge clash this weekend Pochettino has decided to start the mind games in the media, as he has revealed what he believes to be the key reason behind Chelsea’s slight edge over his team, namely the fact that they failed to qualify for Europe’s top competition last year.

Sarri’s men are in the Europa League, which is a far longer tournament than the Champions league with a lot more participating teams, but Pochettino insists that Spurs have a more demanding schedule.

“They are doing very well with Sarri this season, still unbeaten,” Pochettino said on Thursday, as per the Telegraph. “It’s true that first season with Conte [when they won the Premier League] they were not involved in Europe and the next season Chelsea struggled a little when they were in the Champions League.

“This season, they are competing in the Europa League and it’s completely different for Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool or us because we’re competing in the Champions League. It’s a completely different competition.”

The winner of Saturday’s game could put themselves in a great position to chase down Manchester City and Liverpool in first and second heading into the busy winter period, while the loser could face pressure from Arsenal for their place in the top four.

The Blues have won five of their last six games in all competitions while the Lilywhites have won four and both teams are well rested after the international break.

After the latest round of Premier League fixtures, both clubs will turn their attention back to Europe next week, with Tottenham taking on Inter Milan in the Champions League at home in a crucial Group B clash on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will take on PAOK Salonika in the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with their qualification from Group L already certain.