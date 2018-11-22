Real Madrid are reportedly being tipped to be in a position to announce the €25m signing of Exequiel Palacios from River Plate very soon.

Los Blancos had reason to cheer prior to the international break, with Santiago Solari leading them to four consecutive victories in all competitions after replacing Julen Lopetegui at the helm.

Now, the Argentine tactician could be handed a boost in the transfer market for the second half of the campaign, as Goal.com report that Palacios could see his move to the Bernabeu confirmed in an official announcement once the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday is concluded, with talks set to pick up after the game.

The 20-year-old has made a significant impression in his homeland as he’s bagged a goal and two assists in eight appearances this season while earning two caps for Argentina already.

While his focus will be on this weekend’s encounter with rivals Boca Juniors, there will undoubtedly be excitement over the touted next chapter in his career which will seemingly see him link up with the reigning Champions League winners.

From a Madrid perspective, the exciting young talent will bolster their midfield and give them a long-term option in that department, should a move now go through as expected.

It perhaps forms part of a wider strategy from the club moving forward, as ultimately with several key stalwarts around or beyond the 30 years of age mark, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may well be sensible in plotting for the long-term future now.

Whether or not that starts with Palacios remains to be seen, but as per the report above, it seems as though it could be a matter of time before he’s announced as a Real Madrid player.