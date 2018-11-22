Barcelona star Malcom has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi having now had the chance to work closely with the Argentine icon.

It’s been a difficult settling in period for the 21-year-old following on from his arrival from Bordeaux this past summer as he’s been limited to just five appearances in all competitions.

Having also been left out of coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad on numerous occasions, it has raised question marks over whether or not he’ll make the desired impact at the Nou Camp.

However, as seen in the video below as he sat down for an interview on the club’s YouTube channel, he insisted that he’s getting plenty of help from his teammates while also revealing that he phoned his mother after scoring his first goal for the club and it had reduced her to tears.

The Brazilian international also had a few things to say about Messi too, and clearly he has been impressed as everyone else by his teammate and had high praise for him.

“For me, he’s not from this world. Another world,” he said of Messi, as seen below. “And his simplicity, and the humility he has. It’s incredible. So he deserves all this praise.

“My relationship with my teammates is getting better all the time.”

Having bagged his first goal for the Catalan giants in their clash with Inter in the Champions League earlier this month, Malcom will undoubtedly hope to use that as a building block to go on and now establish himself as a key member of the Barcelona squad.

Competition for places remains fierce with a battle continuing alongside the likes of Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez for places in the final third, but for all the negativity that has understandably been expressed given his lack of involvement, his interview below would certainly suggest that he’s still in a very positive frame of mind.