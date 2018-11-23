Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a double injury blow to defensive pair Nacho Monreal and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

According to Charles Watts, the Gunners now expect Monreal will not return to training for another two weeks, while Mavropanos looks set to be out of action until December, longer than expected.

Setback for Monreal – Not due back to full training for another two weeks from his hamstring injury. Mavropanos' return also pushed back to December. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 23, 2018

Arsenal could do with more options at the back, with manager Unai Emery having to use Granit Xhaka as a makeshift left-back on more than one occasion in recent times.

Results have generally been good under new manager Emery since he replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer, but he could certainly benefit from having all his options available to him due to the relative lack of depth in his squad in comparison to the rest of the big six.

Monreal has been a particularly solid and reliable player for the north London giants for a number of years now, while Mavropanos looked an exciting young talent when he broke into the first-team at the end of last season.

Fans will hope to see both back in action as soon as possible, but it seems they’ll have to wait a little while longer.