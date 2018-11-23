(Photo) Arsenal star uploads Instagram pic of himself in PSG-branded shirt

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram page sporting a Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan basketball vest.

It appears that this is a present from his Uruguay team-mate Edinson Cavani, who plays for PSG and who seems to be doing them a favour with this little bit of promotion for their collaboration with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

PSG have worn special Jordan themed kits in the Champions League this season, and there also seems to be branding of the Ligue 1 giants available on basketball kits as well.

Arsenal fans will just be glad Torreira isn’t wearing a regular PSG shirt, or that would start to look a little suspicious from Cavani!

Torreira should be back in action for Arsenal again this weekend as the Premier League returns after the international break.

The former Sampdoria midfielder has been a big hit since joining the Gunners and will hope to make an impact for Unai Emery’s side again when they take on Bournemouth this Sunday.