Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a January transfer window swoop for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international has been one of the game’s most prolific centre-forwards in recent years, but it seems he’s unsettled at the Parc des Princes.

Don Balon claim that the incident between Cavani and PSG team-mate Neymar during the game between Brazil and Uruguay during the international break has blown the player’s future wide open.

Real Madrid could clearly do with more firepower up front after selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and failing to really bring in a top class replacement.

Cavani, though perhaps now heading past his peak years, remains a clinical and deadly finisher in the box and could be the answer to Real’s problems as an upgrade on Karim Benzema.

Chelsea must enter Edinson Cavani transfer chase

However, this news should surely also have Chelsea on alert as Don Balon claim Cavani could be available for as little as £53million.

The 31-year-old would be a major upgrade on goal-shy duo Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, who have just seven goals between them so far this season.

Cavani is already on nine for the campaign and scored 40 in 47 games in all competitions last season.

Given the fine start made by Maurizio Sarri, the club would do well to address this one weak area in January in order to keep their title hopes alive.

CFC surely cannot continue to rely so much on Eden Hazard for goals, with the potential addition of Cavani possibly enough to turn this talented side into the real deal all over the pitch.