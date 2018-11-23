Chelsea are reportedly rivalling Arsenal for the transfer of Roma winger Cengiz Under with a potential swap deal with the Serie A giants.

According to Calciomercato, citing unspecified UK sources, the Blues are prepared to pay around £31million for the 21-year-old, and offer either defender Andreas Christensen or Callum Hudson-Odoi in return.

Arsenal are also mentioned as suitors for Under, who looks one of the top young talents in Europe after contributing three goals and four assists from out wide so far this season.

Under could surely fit in well at a big Premier League club, and would likely see Chelsea or Arsenal as a good stepping stone after his spell at Roma.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Italians will part with the talented youngster too easily, with the club having lost a number of their best players in recent times.

Roma notably sold Mohamed Salah and Alisson to Liverpool in successive summers, having also lost Antonio Rudiger to Chelsea in that time.

They won’t want to continue to have to part with their best talent, so it remains to be seen if this rumoured Chelsea bid will be enough to secure the signing of Under.