Maurizio Sarri provides update on Eden Hazard transfer situation after Chelsea tie down N’Golo Kante

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has provided an update on the Eden Hazard transfer situation after managing to tie down N’Golo Kante to a new contract.

The Belgium international is edging ever closer to the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

In modern football, however, that’s already a dangerous situation for Chelsea to be in as it could mean losing Hazard for a reduced fee either this January or next summer.

One imagines a host of top clubs would be ready to offer the 27-year-old a move were he to become available on the cheap or for free, as he is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world on his day.

This would be a devastating blow for CFC, but Sarri sounds optimistic something can be agreed between the club and the player.

The Italian tactician suggested, however, that he is not directly involved so can’t give too much information himself.

‘I don’t know the evolution of his deal but I think that we can do it,’ Sarri told his press conference, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella.