The good news for Chelsea fans today is that N’Golo Kante has been announced as signing a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

This ties the France international down until 2023, in a major boost for the Blues as they face uncertainty over another of their stars.

Eden Hazard is notably still to commit his future to Chelsea, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.

The Belgium international, like Kante, is one of Chelsea’s most important players and not one they can afford to lose.

Don Balon are among the sources to recently link Hazard as a transfer target for Real Madrid, and the longer he goes without penning an extension, the greater risk there is of CFC losing him on the cheap.

This happened to the west Londoners with Thibaut Courtois in the summer as he’d run his contract down to its final year. before a cut-price exit to the Bernabeu.

Little wonder then, that Chelsea fans are now on Twitter calling for their club to make sure they get Hazard’s contract sorted out next…

Kante done, hopefully Hazard next! ? pic.twitter.com/QveGF4Obii — Dan Ricketts (@dan_ricketts96) November 23, 2018

N’Golo Kante contract extension ? Eden Hazard contract extension…? You know what to do @ChelseaFC — ? (@CFCFutboI_) November 23, 2018

Official: N'golo Kanté has signed a new contract which will keep him at @ChelseaFC till 2023. Fantastic job by Marina and co.

