Barcelona have named their squad for tomorrow evening’s clash with fellow title challengers Atletico Madrid, one of Barcelona’s biggest will have to wait to make his injury return, with the star still not back to full fitness.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will have to make do without superstar Philipe Coutinho against Atleti tomorrow evening with the Brazilian still not back to full fitness for the Blaugrana.

Despite the fact that the league leaders will be missing Coutinho, centre-back Samuel Umtiti could finally make his eagerly anticipated return from a knee injury.

Another one of Barcelona’s French stars has been called back into the squad by Valverde, tricky winger Ousmane Dembele is back in the frame for the Blaugrana.

The star needs to start doing his talking on the pitch after dominating headlines with his questionable attitude in recent months.

Take a look at Barcelona’s squad for tomorrow’s clash below:

Midfielder Denis Suarez joins Coutinho on the sidelines with an injury and Croatian star Ivan Rakitic will miss the tie through suspension.

Barcelona can make a statement tomorrow against Diego Simeone’s Atletico side, a win for the Blaugrana could prove to be integral in this season’s title race and a win could lead to Barcelona putting the title out of Atleti’s reach.

