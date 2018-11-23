Agent confirms Arsenal talks over sealing transfer of prolific attacker

The agent of Genk winger Leandro Trossard has confirmed Arsenal have spoken to him about their interest in a potential transfer for the player.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring eleven goals in all competitions from his team’s left flank, showing enormous potential as an effective goal-scorer as well as creator.

It seems the Gunners have been tracking Trossard for some time, with his agent Josy Comhair telling Sporza about his contacts with the club so far.

Comhair claims Arsenal told him they’ve been monitoring Trossard since August, so it seems he’s something of a long-term target for the north London giants.

‘I contacted representatives from Arsenal and Tottenham. At Spurs, nobody wanted to confirm that Trossard is an option, but Arsenal did,’ Comhair said.

‘They told me Leandro has a very interesting profile for them and that they have been following him since August.

‘They also added it was a good choice to stay at Genk for another year. They ended the phone call (saying) they are keeping a close eye on him.’

Unai Emery could certainly do with his club delivering him a new signing in attack in the upcoming January transfer window, with Danny Welbeck a big loss through injury.

Trossard could also be an upgrade on Alex Iwobi out wide, with the Nigerian’s performances certainly improving to some extent this season, though still lacking end product in terms of goals and assists for such an advanced player.