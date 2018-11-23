Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs keeping an eye on impressive young Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry.

The England Under-21 international has shone in the Championship and has a long list of Premier League suitors, according to Team Talk.

The report states Liverpool and Chelsea are among those, along with Tottenham and Bournemouth, while Scottish giants Celtic also have him on their radar.

A number of young players have recently shown great ability in terms of stepping up from the lower leagues and making it in the top flight, with Dele Alli and Jamie Vardy among the biggest success stories of recent years.

It remains to be seen if Fry will be on the move, however, with Team Talk quoting a club source as being confident the youngster won’t be pushing for a way out of Boro.

Still, one imagines if big names like Liverpool and Chelsea were able to offer him some playing time it would be hard to say no.