Manchester United have reportedly released a special £80 fourth kit after teaming up with EA Sports.

Footy Headlines claims there will be a limited edition fourth kit with this rather bizarre leopard skin design that the team won’t even ever wear.

The report adds that other major clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich will follow suit with similar kits in the near future.

So…it looks bloody weird, the team aren’t going to use it, it costs £80…would you buy one?

Here are the pics as revealed on the Footy Headlines website: