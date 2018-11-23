Jose Mourinho gives angry response to reporter when quizzed about controversial Manchester United player interview

Jose Mourinho was not in the mood to talk about the quotes doing the rounds involving him appearing to criticise Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

The Portuguese tactician spoke to Spanish side Univision, and initial translations from the Metro and others seemed to point towards him slamming his young players over a lack of character.

A different translation and a little more context from Sport Witness appears to put things in a different light, but when asked to provide a little more clarity to the situation, Mourinho did not sound happy to play ball.

The former Chelsea boss has used the media well in his career and is clearly conscious of how the news cycle works, and doesn’t want to give any more fuel to this story than necessary.

Still, Mourinho’s tone suggested some anger at attempts from reporters to draw him into this conversation as he quickly tried to move things on, as shown in the tweets below by United Xtra as they quoted his press conference today:

Mourinho on recent misquoted interview: “I am not playing your games.” #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 23, 2018