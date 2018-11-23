Manchester United injury boost as quartet expected to be fit for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major injury boost with the news that four key players should be fit to play against Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho delivered an injury update in his press conference today regarding Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

‘Martial stayed with us, he didn’t go to the national team, the national team was aware of his problems and with permission he stayed,’ Mourinho is quoted in the Metro.

‘He worked really hard on that. I like to call that a pre injury because problems in the muscles around it, they are a dangerous situation and he was in a pre injury situation.

‘But he worked really hard and he’s ready for tomorrow, he plays for tomorrow. Is he ready to play three in a row in the same week? I don’t know but the most important match is the next one.

‘The boys in the national teams… Rashford came with a little problem but is ready, Lukaku is ready, I would say ready with a little bit of a risk but ready. And Paul we knew with this break he would recover from that small muscular injury. So we don’t have players I can say are out of the game tomorrow.

‘We have a huge 23-man group to choose from for tomorrow.’

This is certainly good news for United fans as it looked like a couple of those might not make it for the Palace game, which is an important one for the Red Devils as they look to bounce back after the international break with a response to that 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

MUFC host the Eagles at Old Trafford this Saturday, and while it is not yet clear precisely what team Mourinho will pick, fans will want to see the in-form Martial in there after his fine recent run of five consecutive Premier League games in a row on the score sheet.