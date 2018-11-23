Manchester United chiefs have reportedly assured Marcus Rashford he is a key part of their plans amid transfer rumours linking him with a possible move away.

The England international has not played as much as he would have liked in recent times, and rarely gets an opportunity to play up front these days, having been shifted out wide by Jose Mourinho.

One couldn’t blame Rashford for not being entirely satisfied with his situation, and the Sun have talked up the possibility of him leaving, stating he’s not happy with his lack of progress made under Mourinho and ready to consider big offers from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 21-year-old has, however, now been given assurances over his future at Old Trafford, according to the Gambling Times.

It’s claimed in the report that United chiefs have assured the player that they plan to build the team around him for the long term.

It remains to be seen if manager Mourinho will agree, with the youngster clearly not a focal point of his squad at the moment, and with plenty of competition in this team.