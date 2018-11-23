Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Liverpool clash

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel admits he’s not going to take any risks with injured duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this weekend.

The German tactician needs his star forwards fit for next week’s big Champions League clash against Liverpool and seems prepared to rest them in their next Ligue 1 game to give them the best chance of returning on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel: "We will not take any risks with Neymar & Kylian Mbappé tomorrow, they will not be present. Their return is possible for Liverpool." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 23, 2018

Liverpool won the first game between these sides 3-2 and have shown they can match anyone in Europe on their day after reaching last season’s Champions League final, only to be unlucky in their defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

PSG will therefore be eager to have Neymar and Mbappe available after both players suffered knocks during the international break in games with Brazil and France, respectively.

Both played in the 3-2 defeat at Anfield but were unable to do enough to influence the game, though Tuchel would certainly rather have them on the pitch than not.

‘We will not take any risks with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe tomorrow, they will not be present. Their return is possible for Liverpool,’ Tuchel is quoted by Get French Football News.