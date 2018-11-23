Manchester United to send official to Italy this weekend in pursuit of £50million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to step up their interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in defence after an unconvincing start to the season, which leaves them in 8th place in the Premier League table on negative goal difference.

Rather uncharacteristically of a Jose Mourinho side, United have already shipped 21 goals in their first 12 matches – more than double Liverpool and Manchester City’s goal-against columns put together.

It’s clear this current crop of players is not quite up to scratch, so it’s little surprise to see growing talk of a move for a player like Milenkovic.

The Serbia international has been linked with the Red Devils before, and the Mail now claim they’re set to scout the £50million-rated youngster in a game this Sunday.

MUFC fans will hope something can come of this, with Milenkovic looking one of Europe’s top young defenders.

The Mail also add he looks a more realistic target than some bigger names like Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, who are also on United’s radar.