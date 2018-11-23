Paul Pogba has revealed that he has a wonder-goal from one of Manchester United’s former stars saved on his phone, the wonder-goal was scored by his ex-teammate 14 years ago.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has one of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goals saved on his phone.

Pogba played with Zlatan for two seasons at United before the Swede left to join LA Galaxy in the MLS in March of 2018.

Pogba revealed all in an extract taken from Zlatan’s new book called: I Am Football which has just been released.

Pogba and Zlatan were good friends well before they linked up at United and the Frenchman revealed that he met Ibrahimovic in Los Angeles before he rejoined the Red Devils.

In his extract Pogba recalls Ibrahimovic’s stunning goal for Ajax against NAC Breda in 2004, Ibrahimovic used his amazing skill to trick his way past several Breda defenders before scoring.

This is what Pogba had to say on the goal:

“The first time I saw him was when he dribbled past all those players in that match between Ajax and Breda. I even had that saved on my phone.”

Check out a video of Zlatan’s breathtaking goal for Ajax below:

Zlatan has scored a lot of spectacular goals during his career but this one could go down as his best and if one of the world’s biggest stars in Pogba has saved the goal to his phone, maybe we should all follow suit.