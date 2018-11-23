Chelsea forward’s future in growing doubt as Blues close in on Christian Pulisic transfer

Chelsea being close to sealing the transfer of Christian Pulisic could reportedly harm their chances of keeping young attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Daily Express recently claimed that the Blues were on the verge of winning the race for Pulisic’s signature, with the Borussia Dortmund winger regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

The arrival of the USA starlet, however, could be bad news for others at Stamford Bridge as he’d further limit the opportunities for homegrown players at the club.

Chelsea don’t have the best track record of promoting youth anyway, and it seems they now look at real risk of losing talented young forward Hudson-Odoi.

According to the Sun, the 18-year-old looks no closer to signing a new contract with CFC, and the report suggests Pulisic’s impending arrival could be impacting that.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed as they’d love to see another John Terry come through the academy and shine for the first-team.

Still, they also need to strengthen to keep up with their rivals and it may be that the ready-made option of Pulisic is their best chance of doing that right now.