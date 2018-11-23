Real Madrid switch focus from Neymar & Mbappe to PSG duo in bargain €60m double transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly eyeing two big names from Paris Saint-Germain – but not Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants have now set their sights on two relatively low-cost signings by targeting Adrien Rabiot and Julian Draxler from the Ligue 1 champions.

The Spanish outlet suggests both players could be signed for as little as a combined €60million, which could proven absolute bargain for two under-rated talents.

While Rabiot and Draxler are clearly not nearly as big names as Neymar and Mbappe, they both have tremendous qualities that could strengthen two key areas for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos could benefit from adding Rabiot as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric in midfield, while Germany international Draxler can also do a job in that department, or further forward.

Given that Real sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, an attacker of Draxler’s quality could be a very useful addition, and a smart one if they could do it on the cheap.

It remains to be seen, however, if PSG will indeed let two key first-team players like that move to a Champions League rival in the middle of the season, particularly as players no longer get cup-tied in the competition.