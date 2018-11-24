Arsenal have reportedly held initial talks over the potential transfer of Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon.

That’s according to football.london, who add that the highly-rated 22-year-old has a release clause worth around £44.5million.

It remains to be seen if Pavon will indeed end up at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems some early discussions have taken place and that the Gunners are admirers of the player.

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Pavon could be a useful signing for Arsenal at the moment due to their issues in the attacking midfield department.

Danny Welbeck’s recent injury looks a big worry for Unai Emery’s side, while Alex Iwobi has blown hot and cold in the last couple of seasons.

Pavon could well prove to be an upgrade, with the Argentina international showing plenty of promise in his short career so far.

Of course, not every bright young thing can maintain that level, particularly in a harder league, but Arsenal fans will be glad to see their club looking to address their attacking problems.