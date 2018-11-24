Barcelona hero explains why club need to sell Arsenal transfer target

Former Barcelona star Bernd Schuster has launched a scathing criticism of Ousmane Dembele amid recent transfer gossip linking him with a move to Arsenal.

The France international has struggled in his time at the Nou Camp, and Schuster believes it’s clear he won’t make it at the club and that they shouldn’t have signed him in the first place.

This follows reports from Eurosport and others regarding Dembele’s recent behaviour, including the 21-year-old being late for training.

Sport also claim Arsenal have made an enquiry about the former Borussia Dortmund starlet, who looked one of the best young players in the world during his time in the Bundesliga.

The Gunners could do well to add him to their squad if he gets back to anything like that kind of form, though Schuster clearly doesn’t feel he has what it takes to play for a club as big as Barcelona.

‘There are some players who good enough for Barcelona and some who aren’t,’ Schuster said on Onda Cero’s ‘El Transistor’ radio show, as quoted by Marca.

‘This is something you can see from the start, you don’t need three seasons.

‘Barcelona is too big for [Dembele]. At Borussia Dortmund he had some great matches at the start, but not even that many.

‘It was an error to not know what he was like off the pitch.’

Some Arsenal fans may feel this is a warning their club should take notice of, though others will feel it’s a tad harsh on a young player who’s inevitably gone through a bit of a dry spell following some injury problems last season.