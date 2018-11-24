Barcelona ready to include Luis Suarez in deal to bring €250M Premier League superstar to Nou Camp

Barcelona are reportedly ready to use Luis Suarez in a deal to bring Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah to the Nou Camp.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen on bringing Suarez back to Anfield, and that the Blaugrana look ready to use Suarez as a makeweight in a deal to get Salah on board at the Nou Camp.

The report also notes that the offer for Salah will see Suarez paired with a fee of €110M, and that buying Salah normally would set Ernesto Valverde’s side back €250M.

Suarez has been noticeably declining in recent years, and it won’t be long before the Uruguayan calls it time on his stint at the Nou Camp.

The 31-year-old is far from what he used to be, and Barca are definitely going to have to think about replacing him sooner or later.

Salah has been one of the most in-form players in the world since he joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, and the Egyptian would surely be a signing that all Barcelona fans would love to see their club get over the line.

Not only could Salah be used as a direct replacement for Suarez, but considering he’s spent most of his career playing on the right wing, the Liverpool ace could also be used as a replacement for Lionel Messi in the not-too-distant future.

If Barca do end up using Suarez in a deal to get Salah, it could be a masterstroke from the Spanish giants that has a huge positive impact on their side for years to come.